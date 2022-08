Celebs who faked love stories on reality shows

Reality shows have gained a lot of popularity due to their controversies and love angles. Bigg Boss 16, Nach Baliye 6, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa shows are all set to spill their magic on the big screens once again. The maker's rope in popular celebs to be part of their show. These stars have gone to the extent of faking love stories to increase the value in the show.