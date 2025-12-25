Mysaa to Pushpa 3: Rashmika Mandanna’s 4 upcoming big movies set to ignite Box Office

1/8





Mysaa Rashmika will be seen in a high-voltage drama, in which she will play the role of a fierce girl. Mysaa’s first look has been revealed, which unleashes the power of a woman.

Mysaa In the film, her character embarks on a journey to get one answer that will clear her doubts. The movie also features Guru Somasundaram, Easwari Rao, Praveen Dacharam and Rao Ramesh in key roles.

Cocktail 2 Rashmika will be seen in Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film is the sequel to the 2012 movie, Cocktail, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

Cocktail 2 Shooting of the film has already begun. As per reports, the film will be released in the second half of 2026.

Animal Park Rashmika Mandanna is set to reprise her role as Geetanjali in the second part of hit movie, Animal. In the film, she is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Animal Park The first part of Animal Park was released in theatres in 2023. It gave huge fame to Rashmika Mandanna.

Pushpa 3 - The Rampage The actress will be reprising the role of Srivalli in Pushpa 3. The film is led by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun.

