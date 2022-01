Image credit: Instagram

Is Surbhi Chandna Single?

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved actresses on Indian television. She is popular for the roles of Haya, Annika and Bani in Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Naagin 5. The actress has been on a break after Naagin 5 came to an end last year. However, she has been entertaining her fans with her appearances on TV shows, photoshoots and reels on Instagram and more. And today, the actress conducted an Ask Me Anything sesh on Instagram. It was fun, quirky and savage at the same time. One of the fans asked Surbhi if she is single. Check out her reaction in the snapshot of the story here. Surbhi didn't reveal per se whether she is single or committed.