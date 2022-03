Holi 2022: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are lovestruck and how

The ‘IT couple’ of the entertainment industry, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are ruling over the hearts of fans. They were the star attraction at the party of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The newly wedded couple hosted the biggest Holi bash. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash spent time with their BFF, Nishant Bhat at the do. From kissing his lady love to being in each other’s arms, TejRan’s love was unabashed. Take a look at the pics…