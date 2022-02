Image credit: Instagram/ Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash's latest pics go viral

Tejasswi Prakash may be seen as the simpleton Pratha in Naagin 6, however, the actress is quite fashionable in real life. She can do the glam and the casual and nail the look like a model. The Bigg Boss 15 winner shared a couple of pictures on her gram a while ago. Fans cannot stop crushing over her pictures. Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her expressions in the pictures. However, it's her cute smile has all of us melting. Let's check more of Tejasswi Prakash's pictures below: