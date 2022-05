Image credit: Instagram/ Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash’s mesmerizing avatar

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has been dropping the HOTness bomb on her Instagram handle quite often these days. Be it in the form of BTS from the sets of Simba Nagpal, Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia starrer or be it from the many photoshoots and public appearances, Tejasswi Prakash never fails to mesmerize her fans with her beauty. And that’s what she has been upto again! Tejasswi shared some glamorous pictures in a red velvet gown and her fans are not able to take their eyes off her…