Image credit: Instagram/ Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash's sun-kissed pictures

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in Indian television industry. She is young, charming, goofy and very, very beautiful. She is currently seen in Naagin 6 as Pratha, the Sarvashreshta Shesh Naagin. After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi became active on Instagram again. Previosuly her team managed her IG. And now, the actress has been sharing amazing posts, photoshoots, BTS of Naagin and whatnot, much to her fans delight. And today, Tejasswi Prakash shared some beautiful sun-kissed photos that we cannot stop looking at. Check them out below...