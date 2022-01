Naagin 6 begins on an auspicious note

Ekta Kapoor has begun work on Naagin 6. The supernatural franchise will come with its sixth season on January 30, 2022. There is speculation over who is the main Naagin. Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash, Ridhima Pandit, Mahira Sharma are some of the names floating around. The promo was out last night. This time, the theme is that Naagin is going to save the world from the grip of a deadly pandemic. We are sure it as contemporary as it can be. Ieshaan Sehgaal is one of the names for the male lead. While many are trolling the promo, this season of Naagin looks totally different. Ekta Kapoor has offered pooja at the famous Suvarna Mandir of Powai for the same. Here are the pics…