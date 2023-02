Image credit: Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash drops a stunning photoshoot

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the world of entertainment right now. The gorgeous beauty has been working non-stop since she signed up for Bigg Boss 15. Soon after winning the title of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi began shooting for Naagin 6. The show is still on-air and it's about a year since the supernatural thriller show started airing on TV. Amidst her hectic shooting schedule, Tejasswi Prakash has been managing her other work and personal life and also dropping bombs on Instagram in terms of stunning photoshoots.