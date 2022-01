Is Rubina Dilaik the lead of Naagin 6?

Colors has announced that Naagin 6 is coming soon. The rumour that is doing the rounds is that Rubina Dilaik is going to be the new serpent maiden. If true, it will be her third big show with Colors after Shakti and Bigg Boss 14. The names of many actresses are doing the rounds. Ekta Kapoor had said that the actress was someone Salman Khan knew. Everyone is guessing it is Mahima Makwana. But there is no further report on Mahima Makwana. Actresses like Sonal Vengurlekar, Ridhima Pandit and Debina Bonnerjee’s names have also come up for the superhit franchise. Take a look at the major updates…