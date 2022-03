Naagin 6: Karan Kundrra turns on his protective mode for Tejasswi Prakash

TejRan is the hottest couple in town. The kind of engagement that every pic of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash gets is phenomenal. The hunk came to the Balaji’s Klick Nixxon studio to pick up his girlfriend today. It looks like they were headed for lunch. Karan Kundrra gave an earful to the paps for invading Tejasswi Prakash’s privacy by camping outside her home. He warned them that he would not tolerate such behaviour.