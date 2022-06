Image credit: Instagram

Naagin 6 to take more twists and turns

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is one of the most-loved supernatural franchises in India. In its 6th season, Naagin stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Maheck Chahal to name a few. The show hasn't been taking great TRPs but has been fetching decent ratings. The twists and turns introduced have been kinda helping the makers keep the audience glued to their TV sets. And for the past couple of weeks, Naagin 6's TRPs were low. It bounced back just this past week in the TOP 5. And now, the makers are taking all the risks and putting in efforts to increase the ratings. They have roped in four actors. Let's check them out...