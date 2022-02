Naagin 6: Does Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's show live upto the hype?

Naagin 6 saw its first episode last night. Tejasswi Prakash has won over fans as Pratha. The actress’ sparkling performance had innocence and spunk. Mahekk Chahal has also left fans impressed as the all-powerful Shesh Naagin. This time, the nation is facing a crisis as the neighbouring nation has unleashed a biological war on the hapless citizens. The name of the rogue nation is Chingistan. Manit Joura plays a Professor reminds us of the iconic character from Money Heist. The high points of the first episode were the performances of the lead cast, the layered story and quick story-telling. But what dampened the mood was the presence of an OTT family and some very poor jokes. The shaadi ka mahol here killed the joy of an interesting and hatke Naagin saga. Here is a our take on the hits and misses…