Is Tejasswi Prakash the lead of Naagin 6?

Buzz is that Colors and Ekta Kapoor have finalized Tejasswi Prakash for the lead. The actress is riding the wave of popularity after Bigg Boss 15. The actress will reportedly romance Simba Nagpal who was also in Bigg Boss 15. A number of names are doing the rounds on social media. Naagin 6 has a different plotline. This time the backdrop is of a virus that has invaded the country. While the promo has been trolled, it is also interesting. Rubina Dilaik, Sonal Vengurlekar, Miesha Iyer were some of the names doing the rounds. Naagin 6 is keenly awaited by fans. Take a look at some major updates that are making waves on social media…