Naagin 6: Meet the new macho man of Ekta Kapoor's show Simba Nagpal

Naagin 6 has a new hunk to steal the hearts of viewers. It is Simba Nagpal. The hunk was seen on Bigg Boss 15 but his stint was uneventful. He also got eliminated in an unfair manner. But Simba Nagpal managed to grab eyeballs with his good looks and screen presence. It seems he will be seen in an action-packed avatar on the show. Naagin 6 has Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Dholakia, Mahek Chahal and others in lead roles. The show will have a Basant Panchami special with all the former Naagins like Surbhi Chandna, Adaa Khan and Anita Hassanandani. Take a look at five hot pics of Simba Nagpal…