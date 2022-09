Tejasswi Prakash invests in a house in Goa

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is currently at the peak of her career. After winning Salman Khan's show, she immediately bagged the leading role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. The diva is also a hit for brand endorsements. With all the name and fame, she has achieved great success. Well, she is now also an owner of a home in Goa. It was her boyfriend Karan Kundrra who shared the news with all as he congratulated her on her big investment. On that note, here's looking at other celebrities who own massive beach side properties.