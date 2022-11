Naagin 6, Harphoul Mohini and others to go off air

Naagin 6, Harphoul Mohini, Swaran Ghar the list of shows touted to go off air by end of 2022 is quite big. Almost every channel will be rolling out new shows, with Colors and Sony TV leading the way. Naagin 6 will end the season in December while Swaran Ghar might be replaced by a new show of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. On Sony TV, the big new show is Katha Ankahee. It is the remake of the hit drama 1001 Nights. Take a closer look at the shows that will go off air...