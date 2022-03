Image credit: Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash's saree avatar!

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is currently shining bright in Naagin 6. Playing the lead character of Servashesth Naagin, Tejasswi Prakash is leaving everyone impressed with her performance. Of course, her love affair with Karan Kundrra too is grabbing a lot of attention. TejRan as they are fondly known as are currently the hottest couple in town. From their date nights to social media banter, everything grabs eyeballs. Talking about the same, Tejasswi Prakash recently shared pictures dressed in a saree and Karan Kundrra's comment grabbed everyone's attention.