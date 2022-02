Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Tejasswi Prakash – Naagin 6

After winning Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash will next be seen in Naagin 6 which will start airing on Colors TV from 12th February 2022. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 took place on Sunday, and today (Tuesday), Tejasswi has started shooting for the show. She was clicked on the sets of Naagin 6. The actress surely didn’t have much time to unwind after her stint in the Bigg Boss house. But, we are sure fans of Teja are super excited to watch her in the show.