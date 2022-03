Image credit: Instagram/ Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash grabs attention with the latest post

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most-loved actresses in the country. Her Bigg Boss 15 win has just increased her popularity and cemented her credibility in the industry. Tejasswi is currently busy with her new telly project Naagin 6. The actress had been locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 for about 121 days and had no access to her phone. Her team would manage it. But now, Tejasswi Prakash is back to sharing some HOT photos on her gram. And her latest photoshoot has grabbed attention as well.