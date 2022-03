Image credit: Instagram/ Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash shares beautiful stills from Naagin 6

The latest episode of Naagin 6 concluded a couple of hours ago. And with it, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal won hearts yet again. Tejasswi plays Pratha whereas Simba plays Rishabh in Naagin 6. The two got married in the previous episodes. Simba and Tejasswi as Rishabh and Pratha are winning hearts. And it can be seen in the TRP report as well. In Week 10's TRP report, Naagin 6 gained a place in the top 5. It's all thanks to the fast-paced storyline, interesting developments and the chemistry between the leads. And keeping the audience hooked is Tejasswi Prakash with some of her solo still from the episode. Boy, she looks so gorgeous!