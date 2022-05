Naagin 6 TRP report

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and other TV celebs starrer Naagin 6 are one of the most talked about TV shows in the country. Naagin 6 is about the pandemic and how the serpent helps beat the pandemic. The concept has not been able to connect that much though the makers have been introducing new twists and characters every week. And hence, the fans have come up with a perfect solution to boost the TRPs. It has an amazing cast as it is, however, the connection with the audience seems to be lacking. Hence, the audience wants some of the cast members of Naagin 6 to focus on acting so as to form connections with the characters better.