Naagin 6 upcoming twists

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal starrer TV show Naagin 6 will have some interesting twists in the episode. Until now, in Nagin 6, y'all saw Ritesh breaking his wedding with Riya and confessing to having fallen in love with Pratha. Ritesh was also the one who saved Pratha from Mayank who had been questioning Pratha's character. Ritesh expresses his desire to marry Pratha. Initially, everyone is against it even Pratha doesn't want to marry Ritesh. However, her father convinces her. Mr Gujral threatens Seema to get both the weddings done by the same day. And hence, Seema turns the tide against Urvashi and agrees to get Ritesh married to Pratha. Towards the end of the episode, we also saw Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash taking her Naagin avatar. Fans were pretty happy about it and rejoiced that they finally got to see Teja as Naagin. Now, let's see what twists lay in store for the audience in Naagin 6 next...