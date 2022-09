Naagin 6 takes a generation leap

Earlier this year, Naagin 6 hit the tube. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash joined the show as the lead and along with her, Simba Nagpal who was also a part of Naagin 6 joined the cast. A lot of big names such as Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and others were also made the cast of Naagin 6. And now, after so many months, in order to boost the TRPs, Ekta Kapoor's show has taken a leap. And with that, some of the old cast members have quit the show already. Don't worry, PraRish, that is, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal are still a part of Naagin 6.