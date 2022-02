Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's hot look leaves Karan Kundrra worried for his heart

Finally, Naagin 6’s leading lady Tejasswi Prakash has dropped her pics in the serpent maiden avatar. With her silky tresses, hot body and bronzed makeup Tejasswi Prakash is looking like a very desirable Naagin. The best reaction to the pics have come from Karan Kundrra. He is proving to be her No. 1 hypeman. He said that such hotness could be lethal for his ‘poor heart’ and demanded a CPR on stand-by. It looks like Sunny is fully fidaa on his ladoo. Tejasswi Prakash is playing the role of Pratha on the show. In the past, some hot Indian TV actresses like Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna have played Naagin. Take a look at the pics…