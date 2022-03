Image credit: Instagram

Mahekk Chahal – Naagin 6

Mahekk Chahal’s performance as Mahek aka Shesh Naagin is getting a lot of praises in Naagin 6. The actress made her acting comeback with the show, and her hot avatar has surely grabbed everyone’s attention. Ekta had revealed on Bigg Boss 15 that one of the serpents in Naagin 6 will be someone whose name starts with M, and everyone was speculating about many actresses, and even Mahekk’s name has popped up. But well, reportedly, before Mahekk many other actresses were approached for Naagin 6.