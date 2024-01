These TV actors might play lead role in Naagin 7

The Naagin franchise has been one of the most popular television shows that has kept audiences hooked to the screens for decades. The show became an instant hit among audiences and Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama sho managed to rule hearts with its unique storyline and plot. From Abhishek Kumar, Ankit Gupta, Dheeraj Dhoopar and more handsome hunks on TV might be seen in Naagin 7.