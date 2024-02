Ankita Lokhande and Ankit Gupta

A lot is being said about Naagin 7. People are eagerly waiting to know who will be the next Naagin and who will be paired opposite her. Ever since Bigg Boss 7 ended, it was being said that Ankita Lokhande has been reportedly approached as the female lead for Naagin 7. It was being said that she will play the lead role alongside Ankit Gupta. Ankita Lokhande and Ankit Gupta would be a good pairing as we haven’t seen them together yet. Also, both are amazing as actors.