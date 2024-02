Ankita Lokhande

As soon as Bigg Boss 17, the reports about Naagin 7 started doing rounds. The show has a massive fan following and it has been a long time since a new season of Naagin began. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be the next Naagin. As per reports, Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande has been approached for the show. However, Ankita has denied the news. But she will definitely look good in the role of Naagin. She has done simple and good girl roles on TV. Hence, watching her as the fierce Naagin would be great.