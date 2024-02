Naagin 7: TV actresses who can be part of the show

Ekta Kapoor's supernatursal drama show Naagin 7 is all set to start soon. The makers will be grabbing a lot of attention with their unique storyline and plot. They are casting actors who will be part of their new season. Well, there are speculations which state that Ankita Lokhande will be part of the show. Apart from that these popular television actresses can also be the face of Naagin.