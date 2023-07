Television beauties that can be perfect serpents for Naagin 7

Naagin is the most popular Indian television show. Over the years many actresses have played the lead role of a serpent. Now Ekta Kapoor has hinted at Naagin 7 while Naagin 6 is about to end. A teaser video of teh show was also release in which Tejasswi Prakash who is a serpent in Naagin 6 teased about the entry of Naagino Ki Naagin. With that big announcement, people have been speculating which television actress could be a perfect fit for the role of serpent in the Ekta Kapoor show.