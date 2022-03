Image credit: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy is back on TV with DID Lil Masters

Mouni Roy is one of the most loved celebs in the country. Mouni is soon going to be seen as a judge on DID Lil Masters. A few promos of DID Lil Masters are out already and Mouni Roy is looking sizzling hot in them. She recently shared a photoshoot of one of her looks from DID Lil Masters. Mouni looks ethereal in them. Fans and her gal pals were bowled over with her gorgeous avatar. Let's check out Mouni's new avatar here...