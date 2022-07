Nach Baliye 10: Mohsin Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and Pratik Sehajpal on the show

Nach Baliye 10 is rumoured to arrive on Star Plus by mid-October. The show will be made by Salman Khan. This time, we will see celeb couples along with a few stars who are singles. Yes, this is the big twist. It seems fans will be allowed to do with these celebs. Firstly, they have to accomplish some tasks in a Bigg Boss like set up. Shehnaaz Gill, Mohsin Khan and Pratik Sehajpal are in talks with the makers. Pratik has said that he is keen to do a dance show. Shehnaaz Gill is a fave of Salman Khan. She will be done shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by then. This is reported by the handle, Bigg Boss Tak.