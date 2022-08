Mouni Roy

It is Nag Panchami and here's taking a look at some of most glamorous divas who essayed the role of Naagins (shape-shifting serpent) on screen. In recent times, Mouni Roy has been among the most loved Naagins. She was the first one to slip into the character of Naagin for Ekta Kapoor's TV show and she received the maximum fame for it.