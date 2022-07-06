Naga Chaitanya shares unseen pictures with parents and pet dog as he thanks them for being his core; rumoured GF Sobhita Dhulipala reacts [View Pics] Naga Chaitanya shared some unseen pictures with parents and pet dog. He also penned a heartfelt note to the people who matter the most to him. His rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala also reacted to Chay's pictures.