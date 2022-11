Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Love affairs of famous celebrities always grab attention. Irrespective of the industry, fans are always wanting to know more about stars' personal lives. South Indian actors are no different. Recently, Naga Chaitanya hit headlines for his alleged affair with Sobhita Dhulipala. Whispers were being heard that something is brewing between the two. In fact, a picture of them also went viral suggesting that they took a vacation together. But it was later revealed the picture was morphed.