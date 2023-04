Naga Chaitanya allegedly dating Sobhita Dhulipala: Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies making a comment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are in the news since morning. A website, The Siasat Daily carried a quote attributing it to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It went, I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behavior and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone. Later on, she denied giving any quote of this sort. But when the initial news came, people thought she took a dig at Naga Chaitanya's rumored affair with Sobhita Dhulipala. It created furore on social media. But Sobhita Dhulipala is away from this mess. She is enjoying the marriage of her sister. Look at these gorgeous pics shared by her..