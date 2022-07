Image credit: Instagram/ Avika Gor

Avika Gor stuns in Bikini

Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor has has a stunning transformation. The former child actress is now a known face in the South Movie business. Her new release is Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You. Avika plays Chinnu in the film. Avika recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an uber hot reel video from her Maldivian vacation. Avika is seen in a bikini and other outfits chilling alongside the breezy and scenic Maldivian waterfront.