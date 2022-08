Nagarjuna kept his cool and dealt with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce situation with dignity

While Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were hounded with questions over their divorce, so was Nagarjuna. But he kept a very dignified stance. As the star couple announced break up, Nagarjuna made a social media post stating that the family will cherish all the moments spent with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The post read, 'With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength.'