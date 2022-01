Naina Singh wants a fair chance to talk with Kumkum Bhagya producers

Naina Singh says she is hurt when people call her a flop actress with no work. She says people do not know why it is happening. Naina Singh told ETimes, “I tried to speak with the makers and I told them, 'If you do not want to give me work on your own platform, that's okay but do not do things like that for me' but the makers don't want to talk to me. They don't want to clear the air.” The actress reveals the show’s producer has never met her and had the conversation. It is always via someone. She says she just believes what people tell her. Naina Singh further told ETimes, “But do you understand, I am nobody. I started my career with that show and if you are making me so important in your life. I would love to make amends and clear the air but people are not interested.”