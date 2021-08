Image credit: Instagram

Adi and Pankhuri

Who can ever forget Aditya and Pankhuri from Pyaar Ka Dard Hai…Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara? Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar made us fall in love with these characters. They both impressed us with their crackling chemistry. Now, as per reports, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will be reuniting after eight years for Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. It has been said that earlier, it was Divyanka Tripathi who was approached to play the lead role opposite Nakuul but she denied and hence Disha Parmar was finalized. Now, very soon Ekta Kapoor will drop the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Before that we thought of reliving some Adi and Pankhuri moments.