Image credit: Instagram

Nakuul Mehta Birthday

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta celebrates his 39th birthday today. The Greek God of the television industry has a huge fan following. Before making his TV debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, he had featured in movies like Indian Beauty and Haal-e-Dil. This year, the actor also completes 10 years in the TV industry. Today, on his birthday, Nakuul’s wife Jankee Parekh took to Instagram to share some lovey-dovey pictures. Check out the photos below…