Niki Walia and Madhui Dixit

While we all try to imitate our favourite stars, there are a few people who do not have to put in many efforts. Thanks to the striking resemblance that they share with stars, they do get noticed. In TV industry, there are a few celebrities who share some resemblance to hit Bollywood stars. Like TV actress Niki Walia is often said to be the lookalike of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. She first appeared on Indian television as a host and VJ and then picked on serials.