Image credit: Instagram/Nakuul Mehta

Sufi's first visit at Nakuul's set

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta’s son, Sufi is winning over the internet by his adorable looks. The baby boy has made everyone fall in love with him with his cuteness. Sufi paid a visit to his ‘Dadda’ Nakuul Mehta on his set recently. But it wasn’t Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 sets. Yes, it was the set of Nakuul Mehta’s podcast that he was shooting with his friend and actor Rithvik Dhanjani.