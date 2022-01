Image credit: Instagram

Nakuul Mehta, Sumona Chakravarti, Drashti Dhami, and other TV celebs test positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in the country once again. In many states, night curfew has been announced, and in a couple of states, theatres, malls and salons are shut. In last two years, many TV celebs were tested positive for the virus. And now, Covid has once again hit the entertainment industry badly as many TV celebs like Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta, Sumona Chakravarti and others have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days. Check out the list below…