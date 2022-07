Image credit: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen on the big screen in Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1. The film is slated to release on 30th September 2022, and the makers have been sharing character posters everyday from the past couple of days. Today, they have unveiled the character poster of Aishwarya as Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor and she is looking gorgeous in it. But, it’s not the first time when Aishwarya has grabbed our attention with her Royal avatar.