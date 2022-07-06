Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh caught red-handed by third wife Ramya Raghupathi in hotel room

Senior Tollywood actor Naresh and actress Pavitra Lokesh are all that anybody is talkking of altely in Telugu film industry circles, especially after the actor's third wife, Ramya Raghupathi, caught them red-handed in a hotel room. Reports suggest that Ramya kept banging on their hotel room door, forcing them to open it, and later proceeded to attack Pavitra with her sandal. Apparently, things escalated to badly that the police had to be called to intervene. This isn’t the first time though that a scandal of this kind has shaken the Telugu cinema. Check out the other instances involving Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna and Siddharth below: