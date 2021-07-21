Image credit: Instagram

These B-Town hotties temperatures soaring with their sizzling bathtub photoshoots

Apart from showcasing their acting skills and flaunting their glamorous looks, the gorgeous B-Town divas have raised the temperature with their steamy and hot photoshoots, which went viral on social media in no time. While their sizzling avatars have always made our hearts skip a beat, we have listed the bathtub pics of your favourite actresses, which are a visual treat for your eyes. So, let's check them out...