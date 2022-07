Image credit: Google

Naseeruddin Shah – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

Apart from his amazing performance on the big screen, Naseeruddin Shah is known for his shocking statements that he makes about other Bollywood celebs. Today, on his 72nd birthday let’s look at the list of his statements that made it to the headlines. A few weeks ago, he had spoken up about Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan not speaking about political issues in the country. While talking to NDTV, Shah said that he feels that the three Khans think that they would be risking too much. “But then, I don’t know how they explain to their own conscience about it,” he added.