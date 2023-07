Naseeruddin Shah on The Kerala Story

Naseeruddin Shah sparked controversy for his comment over The Kerala Story. The veteran actor has revealed that he has not watched the movie but read a lot about it and does not even intend to watch. According to him the Adah Sharma starrer is a dangerous trend as movies like Afwaah, Bheed and Faraz sank. He said the situation in the industry is like Nazi Garmany and hopes the atmosphere of hate goes away soon. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah reveals why Ratna Pathak's parents wouldn't let her marry him, 'I was a drug addict, ill-tempered man’